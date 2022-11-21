Darrisaw already ruled out after 2nd concussion in 8 days

Skip to main content

Vikings' Christian Darrisaw ruled out for Thanksgiving game after 2nd concussion in 8 days

Darrisaw has suffered concussions in back-to-back games.
Two concussions in eight days. That's what Minnesota Vikings standout left tackle Christian Darrisaw is dealing with after he was concussed in the first half of Minnesota's 40-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. 

Darrisaw left the game and did not return, just as he did in the second half of Minnesota's win over the Buffalo Bills eight days earlier. Head coach Kevin O'Connell wasted no time ruling the 23-year-old out for the Thanksgiving night game between the Vikings and New England Patriots. 

"Obviously, second concussion in a couple weeks. We're going to be extra cautious with him moving forward," O'Connell said. "I can say he won't be playing on Thursday."

Asked if he's worried about long-term effects, O'Connell answered:

"This is one of our best players with a long-term future here and we're going to make sure that C.D. is absolutely – like we did this week – ready to roll when that time comes."

In other words, O'Connell and the Vikings are going to avoid rushing Darrisaw back. 

According to Pro Football Focus, entering Week 11, Darrisaw's 89.9 overall grade was No. 1 in the NFL among offensive tackles. He was rated No. 1 in run blocking and 11th in pass blocking. 

The Vikings host the Patriots on Thanksgiving night. 

