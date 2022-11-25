Vikings coach calls out 'prime time' Kirk Cousins in victory speech

Kirk Cousins lit up the Patriots' elite pass defense for three touchdowns Thursday night, doing it in front of a national audience on prime-time television. Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't miss that fact during his fiery victory speech.

"Last time I checked, that game started at 7:25. That makes it a prime-time football game. Your quarterback went 30-of-37 for 299 and three touchdowns," said O'Connell, then tossing a game ball to Cousins while someone in the background shouted "You like that!"

Cousins, aside from an overthrown ball that was intercepted by Jonathan Jones in the first half, was extremely good. He posted a 116.1 passer rating and completed 81% of his passes. He was helped out by multiple big-time catches by Justin Jefferson in double coverage.

His performance won't erase all of his past struggles in prime-time games, but it's a step in the right direction after he was intercepted three times in Minnesota's Monday night loss to the Eagles in Week 2.

Cousins himself however wasn't as excited about his performance. In his postgame press conference he was focused on the throws that could've gone the other way.

"If you look at the pass to K.J. (Osborn) in the flat that I left a little short, threw too quickly, I tried to put touch on it," Cousins said. "I just need to stick my back foot in the ground and rifle that thing to him. Way too close for comfort. The third down with Justin (Jefferson) in the first quarter, it all runs together. The one I left inside, could have been intercepted. This is the way I am, man. I'm kind of hard on myself. I go back there and think of all the plays I need to be better."

"It's just the way I'm wired," Cousins added.

Minnesota doesn't have any more prime-time games on the schedule, though with a 9-2 record they'll almost a lock to make the playoffs and play in the national spotlight again.

