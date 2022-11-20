Vikings-Cowboys Sunday injury report: Barr, Za'Darius, more

Skip to main content

Vikings-Cowboys Sunday injury report: Za'Darius Smith in, Anthony Barr out

Anthony Barr won't be in the lineup in his return to Minnesota.
No surprises for the Minnesota Vikings as the key starters missing today's game against the Cowboys are Cam Dantzler (ankle), Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). 

Za'Darius Smith (knee) is good to go after being listed as questionable. 

With cornerbacks Dantzler, who is on IR for at least two more games, and Evans out, the Vikings will again rely on Duke Shelley, who made a key defensive play in the end zone last Sunday against the Bills when he replaced Evans in the lineup. 

Tomlinson is missing his third straight game with a calf injury. 

Anthony Barr, the former Vikings linebacker who is in his first year with the Cowboys, will miss the game with a hamstring injury. He's the only key player out for Dallas, as defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (knee/foot) is good to go and running back Ezekiel Elliott will play his first game since October. 

Kickoff is at 3:25 p.m. (CBS). 

