Vikings cruise by Bears, await playoff fate

Kirk Cousins played just the first half and threw for 225 yards.

The Vikings beat the Bears 29-13 to finish the regular season with a 13-4 record. Minnesota won despite playing most starters only in the first half.

Three plays into Minnesota’s first drive of the day, Kirk Cousins connected with K.J. Osborn for 66 yards. Two plays later Cousins hit Adam Thielen for a 4-yard touchdown.

Cousins only played the first half and finished 17-of-20 for 225 yards and a touchdown. He finished the regular season with:

424/643 (68.1% completion)

4,547 yards

29 touchdowns

14 interceptions

Justin Jefferson had four catches for 38 yards, finishing the regular season with 128 receptions for 1,809 yards and nine touchdowns (one rushing).

Osborn led Minnesota on the day with five catches and 117 yards.

The Vikings now wait to see what happens with the 49ers. If the 49ers lose to the Cardinals, the Vikings will be the No. 2 and host the Packers, Seahawks or Lions in the playoffs.

The 49ers will maintain the No. 2 seed if they beat the Cardinals, which would result in Minnesota being the No. 3 seed and hosting the New York Giants next weekend.

Nick Mullens replaced Cousins in the second half and went 11-of-13 for 116 yards and an interception.

Alexander Mattison led the Vikings with 54 rushing yards and scored two touchdowns.