Vikings-Dolphins Thursday injury updates: Hill, Waddle practice

Vikings-Dolphins Thursday injury updates: Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle practice
Thursday's injury updates show a long list of issues for the Miami Dolphins and a rather clean sheet for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the clash between NFC and AFC teams Sunday in Florida.
For the Vikings, only one player didn't participate in practice Thursday: outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, who was out with an illness. The rest of the players on the injured list are all in pretty good condition.
- RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) was limited
- OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) was a full participant
- CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) was a full participant
- WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was a full participant
Five players didn't practice for the Dolphins on Thursday, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral muscle), tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and safety Elijah Campbell (foot).
Safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groin) and Kader Kohou (oblique), guard Robert Jones (back), defensive end Zach Sieler (hand), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (eye) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) were all limited Thursday, though Tagovailoa is not expected to play.
In fact, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the Vikings.
The good news for Miami is that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) were listed as full participants Thursday.
