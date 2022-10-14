Vikings-Dolphins Thursday injury updates: Hill, Waddle practice

Thursday's injury updates show a long list of issues for the Miami Dolphins and a rather clean sheet for the Minnesota Vikings ahead of the clash between NFC and AFC teams Sunday in Florida.

For the Vikings, only one player didn't participate in practice Thursday: outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum, who was out with an illness. The rest of the players on the injured list are all in pretty good condition.

RB Alexander Mattison (shoulder) was limited

OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee) was a full participant

CB Akayleb Evans (concussion) was a full participant

WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring) was a full participant

Five players didn't practice for the Dolphins on Thursday, including quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (concussion/pectoral muscle), tackle Terron Armstead (toe), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring) and safety Elijah Campbell (foot).

Safety Clayton Fejedelem (ankle/knee), cornerbacks Xavien Howard (groin) and Kader Kohou (oblique), guard Robert Jones (back), defensive end Zach Sieler (hand), wide receiver Erik Ezukanma (eye) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (concussion/ankle) were all limited Thursday, though Tagovailoa is not expected to play.

In fact, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wednesday that rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will start against the Vikings.

The good news for Miami is that wide receivers Tyreek Hill (quad/foot) and Jaylen Waddle (groin) were listed as full participants Thursday.

