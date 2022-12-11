Vikings down 3 key starters, Lions rule out 2 starters

Injuries will have the Vikings rather shorthanded Sunday against the Lions as three starters and two depth defensive linemen are inactive for the noon game.

Safety Harrison Smith (neck), left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) and center Garrett Bradbury (back) are all inactive. Meanwhile, defensive linemen Jonathan Bullard (bicep) and Ross Blacklock are also out. Bullard was placed on injured reserve on Friday.

The Lions are down a couple key players but enter the game with pretty good health.

Starting right guard Evan Brown is out and so is his backup, Kayode Awosika. Nickel corner Will Harris and backup defensive tackle Michael Brockers are also inactive.