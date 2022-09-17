Skip to main content

Vikings, Eagles update Friday injury reports

It's a pretty clean injury sheet, though D.J. Wonnum's name was added Friday.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After seeing only one player miss practice Thursday due to an injury, the Vikings added a key player to the injury list Friday as defensive end D.J. Wonnum was a limited participant because of a foot injury. 

Rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. missed Friday's practice with a quad injury, meaning his chances of playing Monday night in Philadelphia is decreasing. 

It's likely that Booth will be listed as doubtful or out when the official injury report is released Saturday. Wonnum's status is more up in the air as this is the first time his name appeared on the injury report. 

Wonnum recorded a sack in 21 defensive snaps against the Packers in Week 1. He also played on 12 special teams snaps. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Eagles are healthy with the exception of losing defensive end Derek Barnett for the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ACL against the Lions in Week 1. 

Related Articles

DJ Wonnum
MN Vikings

Vikings, Eagles update Friday injury reports

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_17562729
MN Vikings

Sean Payton not a fan of Aaron Rodgers' visible frustration in loss to the Vikings

By Jonathan Harrison
Adrian Peterson and Brett Favre
MN Vikings

Brian Murphy: Favre, Peterson are reminder to beware who you worship

By Brian Murphy
Andrew Booth Jr.
MN Vikings

Here's the latest Vikings injury report ahead of Eagles game

By Joe Nelson
Carlos Correa
MN Twins

Twins gain ground on Guardians after sweep of Royals

By Chris Schad
Louie Varland
MN Twins

Will Twins go with rookies or veterans in critical Cleveland series?

By Joe Nelson
Kevin Garnett and Stephon Marbury
MN Timberwolves

Thursday is Minnesota Timberwolves day on NBA TV

By Joe Nelson
Kevin O'Connell and Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

How KOC bludgeoned the Packers with incredible scheme

By Paul Hodowanic of Purple Insider