Vikings-Eagles won't get the 'Manningcast' treatment

Vikings and Eagles fans hoping for an alternative on TV from Joe Buck and Troy Aikman won't have another option as ESPN's popular "Manningcast" with Peyton and Eli Manning isn't happening this week.

The Manning brothers drew an audience of 1.5 million in Week 1, but they're off this week as ABC and ESPN broadcast a Monday Night Football doubleheader featuring the Titans against the Bills and the Vikings in Philly to face the Eagles.

The Titans and Bills kick off at 6:15 p.m. CT on ESPN while the Vikings and Eagles start at 7:30 p.m. on ABC.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that ESPN didn't want to confuse viewers of a doubleheader with an additional broadcast featuring the Mannings, so the network will instead "experiment with break-ins and live updates during both games."

The Manningcast features Peyton and Eli in separate rooms, watching and analyzing the game while interviewing special guests. Their guests during the Week 1 broadcast were Giants running back Saquan Barkley, comedian Joel McHale and former NFL tight end and current sports talk host Shannon Sharpe.

The Vikings and Eagles will get the A-team as Buck, Aikman and field reporter Lisa Salters will be in Philly broadcasting on ABC. The Bills-Titans game will feature Steve Levy, Dan Orlovsky, Louis Riddick and Laura Rutledge on ESPN.

