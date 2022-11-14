Ezra Cleveland mauled the Bills on critical 4th-down play

From Eric Kendricks falling on the ball in the end zone for the most unlikely touchdown maybe ever to Dalvin Cook picking up a blitz and Duke Shelley making a play in the end zone with the game on the line in overtime, there were countless unsung heroes in Minnesota's epic win over the Bills.

But one of the best unseen moments came on a critical 4th-and-6 with the Vikings down 27-17 in the fourth quarter. That's when Ezra Cleveland caught a body.

The 6'6'', 312-pound 24-year-old Vikings left guard found himself free blocking and decided to give Garrett Bradbury a hand by lowering his shoulder and smashing Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Oliver had no chance. He was sent to the ground like he was hit by a Mack truck, and Cleveland did it just as Kirk Cousins threw over the middle to T.J. Hockenson for a 12-yard gain to keep Minnesota's hopes alive.

Cleveland posted the second highest PFF score of his career in the game with a 90.2 grade, ranking second on the Vikings only to Justin Jefferson. The only game he's scored higher was last season's 93.2 grade against the 49ers.

