Vikings finalize roster cuts, update 53-man depth chart

The Vikings have trimmed the roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline, setting the stage for one final week of possible moves before the rosters lock in ahead of the Sept. 11 opener at U.S. Bank Stadium against the Green Bay Packers.

Minnesota also traded offensive lineman Jesse Davis to the Steelers and acquired defensive tackle Ross Blacklock, who was a second-round pick in 2020, from the Texans.

You can find all of the roster cuts further down in the story, but here's what the starting depth chart appears to be, according to Vikings.com.

Offensive starters (projected)

QB: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alex Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

FB: CJ Ham

WR: Justin Jefferson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette

WR: Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Jalen Nailor

TE: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Vederian Lowe

LG: Ezra Cleveland, Chris Reed

C: Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottman

RG: Ed Ingram

RT: Brian O'Neill, Oli Udoh

Defensive starters (projected)

DE: Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock

DT: Harrison Phillips

DE: Dalvin Tomlinson, James Lynch, Esezi Otomewu

OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum

ILB: Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye

ILB: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah

OLB: Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain

S: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus

S: Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine

CB: Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Akayleb Evans

CB: Cameron Dantzler, Andrew Booth Jr., Kris Boyd

Special teams starters (projected)

K: Greg Joseph

P: Ryan Wright

LS: Andrew DePaula

KR: Kene Nwangwu, KJ Osborn, Ty Chandler

PR: Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor

Here's who was waived or placed on injured reserve in the past 48 hours.

TE Zach Davidson

This means Irv Smith Jr, Johnny Mundt and Ben Ellefson likely stick, though Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Minnesota has interest in signing Davidson to the practice squad.

TE Nick Muse

The seventh-round draft pick is a roster cut.

WR Dan Chisena

With Trishton Jackson also waived, the Vikings receivers appear to be Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette and Jalen Nailor.

DT Jaylen Twyman

Twyman gets cut after being one of the preseason's most charming storylines. He missed last season after being shot four times, only to come back and make a good impression in his second year in the league.

CB Nate Hairston

Per Darren Wolfson, Hairston has been cut. That likely means the six cornerbacks on the roster are Patrick Peterson, Cameron Dantzler, Chandon Sullivan, Andrew Booth Jr., Akayleb Evans and Kris Boyd.

CB Parry Nickerson

Nickerson's departure means the sixth and likely final cornerback spot is down to Kris Boyd and Nate Hairston .

QB Sean Mannion

With Mond reportedly waived earlier Tuesday, the Mannion cut leaves just Kirk Cousins and Nick Mullens on the roster. Does that mean Mannion will wind up on the practice squad? That's one working theory to keep an eye on.

G Wyatt Davis

Once predicted to be the beef-eater who could solve Minnesota's problem at right guard, Davis was stuck with the third team under Mike Zimmer and nothing changed this year under the new regime. Davis is the third third-round pick from 2021 to be waived, joining Mond and linebacker Chazz Surratt.

WR Trishton Jackson

With Jackson out and Bisi Johnson placed on injured reserve, the fourth and fifth wide receiver spots could be going to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, Jalen Nailor and Dan Chisena, whose speed and versatility makes him a great special teams player.

LB Chazz Surratt

Like Kellen Mond, Surratt was one of four players the Vikings drafted in the third round in 2021. Injuries kept him from competing much this training camp and preseason.

QB Kellen Mond

It comes as little surprise as Mond, a third-round pick (No. 68 overall) in 2021 struggled this training can preseason when given the chance to compete with Sean Mannion for the backup job. Instead, the Vikings traded for Nick Mullens.

DL Janarius Robinson

WR Bisi Johnson

Wide Receiver Bisi Johnson has his second consecutive season cut short due to a knee injury. Johnson looked poised to take on one of the final wide receiver spots on the roster after a good camp but tore his ACL in the Vikings final preseason game this last weekend. The Vikings placed Bisi on Injured Reserve today.

DT TY McGill

Defensive Tackle T.Y. McGill see's his season end prematurely after the Vikings placed him on Injured Reserve as well. After becoming one of the ‘breakout stars’ of the first two preseason games with 3.5 sacks, T.Y. McGill injured his ankle early in the final preseason game this last Saturday. He's spent time with nine teams since entering the league in 2015.

WR Myron Mitchell

Wide Receiver Myron Mitchell made 5 catches for 55 yards this preseason for the Vikings before his waived today. He spent last season on the Vikings practice squad after going undrafted in 2021 out of UAB.

T Timon Parris

Tackle Timon Parris joins Mitchell in being waived today by the Vikings. Parris spent time on the Vikings practice squad last season. According to PFF, Parris did not have a good final preseason game against the Broncos allowing four QB pressures in just 44 snaps.

CB Tye Smith

Cornerback Tye Smith spent time last year on the Vikings practice squad. Smith was among five players in the first round of cuts back on August 16 but was brought back last Thursday after the Vikings cut punter Jordan Berry. The Vikings released Smith today among their five roster moves.

C Josh Sokol

The backup center to Garrett Bradbury will be Austin Schlottman or Chris Reed.

S Mike Brown

S Myles Dorn

G Kyle Hinton

RB Bryant Koback

LB William Kwenkeu

LB Blake Lynch

LB Zach McCloud

DL T.J. Smith

DL Jullian Taylor