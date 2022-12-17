Skip to main content

Vikings game day inactive report: Garrett Bradbury out, Danielle Hunter in

Austin Schlottmann starts at center for a second week in a row.
The Minnesota Vikings will have Christian Darrisaw back at left tackle for the first time in about a month but they will be without starting center Garrett Bradbury for a second game in a row when they face the Colts Saturday at noon. 

Bradbury (back) was listed as questionable, though head coach Kevin O'Connell expressed optimism on Thursday about his center's chance to overcome the injury and play. Instead, it'll be a second straight start for Austin Schlottmann at center. 

Three other starters who were questionable will all play: cornerback Cameron Dantzler (illness), defensive tackle Harrison Phillips (back) and linebacker Danielle Hunter (neck). 

Edge rusher Patrick Jones II (illness) is inactive. 

