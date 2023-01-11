Vikings, Giants release first injury reports for playoffs

The first edition injury reports for this Sunday's Wild Card playoff game between the Vikings and Giants has been released and both teams are entering the contest with fairly decent health.

Vikings injury report:

C Garrett Bradbury (back) – limited

S Harrison Smith (knee) – limited

LB Brian Asamoah (knee) – limited

CB Cam Dantzler (ankle/personal matter – did not practice

Bradbury is Minnesota's starting center and has missed the past five games with a back injury that was exacerbated in a car accident Nov. 17 after the Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history against the Colts.

"He’ll practice today in a limited capacity and then we’ll just see how he feels after," head coach Kevin O'Connell said of Bradbury. "I know he’s been feeling really good, it’s been positive reports and kind of the mindset of trying to go this week. But as I’ve said with multiple other injuries this year, we won’t put Garrett in a position unless we think he can succeed and be healthy doing so, so it’ll be something we work through throughout the week."



Smith was held out as a precaution in Week 18 against the Bears but the expectation is for him to play against the Giants.

Giants injury report:

C Jon Feliciano (back) – limited

CB Adoree' Jackson (knee) – limited

LB Azeez Ojulari (ankle) – limited

S Jason Pinnock (shoulder) – limited

DL Leonard Williams (neck) – limited

The big names on that list are Jackson and Williams, both of whom are on the list despite indications that they'll be able to play Sunday. Williams along with Dexter Lawrence form one of the most fearsome interior defensive line combos in the NFL and Jackson is one of New York's best cornerbacks, having been out with a knee injury since Week 11.