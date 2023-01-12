Skip to main content

Vikings, Giants Thursday injury updates

A step in the right direction for Minnesota's starting center Garrett Bradbury.
Another day closer to the playoff game between the Vikings and Giants and there remain some big questions about key players and their availability. 

For the Vikings, all eyes are on center Garrett Bradbury, who was a full participant in practice for the first time in more than a month Thursday. He's missed the last five games with a back injury and Thursday's practice was expected to be key because the Vikings were planning to go full speed.

Bradbury did not play in Minnesota's Week 16 win over the Giants, in which backup center Austin Schlottmann surrendered six pressures and a sack. 

Safety Harrison Smith, who is expected to play Sunday, was limited in practice for a second day in a row because of a knee injury. The only other player of concern on the injury report is cornerback Cam Dantzler, who was away from the team for a second day in a row for a personal matter. 

For the Giants, three key defensive starters were limited Thursday. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle) and defensive tackle Leonard Williams (neck). The Giants have expressed optimism for all three playing Sunday. 

"I'd say with all our players, not just Adoree', when they're ready to play is when our medical staff feels comfortable with them playing," head coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday. 

"They have to feel comfortable. So, we would never put a player out there that doesn't feel ready or isn't ready. So, I think [Jackson] made progress here the last couple weeks in practice. And hopefully he'll continue to do that this week. But again, with all our guys, I'm encouraged with where we're at."

