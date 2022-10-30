Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters in Minnesota

Skip to main content
Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters for Sunday game in Minnesota

The entire starting left side of Arizona's O-line is out.
  Author:
  Publish date:

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Arizona Cardinals are without the entire left side of their offensive line, starting running back and one of their top linebackers for Sunday's noon kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings. 

Ruled out for Arizona are: 

  • LT D.J. Humphries
  • LG Max Garcia
  • C Rodney Hudson
  • RB James Conner
  • LB Dennis Gardeck

They're also without cornerback Christian Matthew. 

The only semi-regular player who is out today for the Vikings is defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who practice Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session because of an illness. 

