Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters in Minnesota

Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters for Sunday game in Minnesota
The entire starting left side of Arizona's O-line is out.
The Arizona Cardinals are without the entire left side of their offensive line, starting running back and one of their top linebackers for Sunday's noon kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings.
Ruled out for Arizona are:
- LT D.J. Humphries
- LG Max Garcia
- C Rodney Hudson
- RB James Conner
- LB Dennis Gardeck
They're also without cornerback Christian Matthew.
The only semi-regular player who is out today for the Vikings is defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who practice Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session because of an illness.