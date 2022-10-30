Vikings healthy, Arizona down 5 starters in Minnesota

The Arizona Cardinals are without the entire left side of their offensive line, starting running back and one of their top linebackers for Sunday's noon kickoff against the Minnesota Vikings.

Ruled out for Arizona are:

LT D.J. Humphries

LG Max Garcia

C Rodney Hudson

RB James Conner

LB Dennis Gardeck

They're also without cornerback Christian Matthew.

The only semi-regular player who is out today for the Vikings is defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard, who practice Wednesday and Thursday before missing Friday's session because of an illness.