Vikings improve to 5-1 with road win in Miami

For the second week in a row the Vikings survived a scare thanks in large part to a member of the secondary forcing a huge fumble late in the fourth quarter.

Leading 16-10 with Teddy Bridgewater and the Dolphins driving, Jalen Waddle caught a pass over the middle and picked up 14 yards before Harrison Smith punched the ball out with his left hand and Cam Bynum recovered it.

Two plays later Dalvin Cook sprinted up the middle for a 53-yard touchdown to put the final nail in Miami's coffin. Cook, in his homecoming to Miami, had 17 yards on nine carries before breaking away for his longest run of the season.

The victory puts the Vikings in cruise control in the NFC North. They're 5-1 overall and a perfect 3-0 against division opponents. The Packers' 27-10 home loss to the Jets has them reeling at 3-3 while the Bears (2-4) and Lions (1-4) don't appear to be a threat.

The 24-16 victory ended on a high note but Minnesota's offense was inept for the majority of the game. Kirk Cousins and the offense had 14 possessions and ten of them lasted only three plays.

The key player on the drives that didn't falter was Justin Jefferson, who led the Vikings with six receptions for 106 yards. His 47-yard catch and run set up Kirk Cousins's 3-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen early in the fourth quarter, and he had catches of 20 and 24 yards on Minnesota's first touchdown drive that ended on a Cousins to Irv Smith Jr. touchdown.

Cousins finished the day 20-of-30 for 175 yards and two touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater played most of the game for Miami after rookie starter Skylar Thompson left the game with a thumb injury on this throwing hand. Bridgewater was sacked six times and finished 23-of-34 for 329 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He hit tight end Mike Gesicki for a second touchdown with 1:24 left in the fourth quarter to cut the deficit to eight points, but Miami failed the onside kick attempt and the Vikings kneeled three times to seal the win.

Za'Darius Smith (2), Patrick Jones II (2), Danielle Hunter and Jordan Hicks accounted for the Vikings' sacks.

Harrison Smith and Patrick Peterson had interceptions for the Vikings.

Tyreek Hill had 12 catches for 177 yards and Waddle had 129 yards on six catches.