Vikings injuries: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

Vikings injury report: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

Vikings injury report: Dalvin Cook returns, Za'Darius Smith doesn't

Three days before the game and Za'Darius Smith has not practiced this week.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings have hopped on a jet and are traveling to London Thursday for Sunday's international series game against the Saints, and it appears that running back Dalvin Cook will be good to go. 

Nursing a shoulder injury suffered last Sunday against the Lions, Cook was listed a full participant in Thursday's practice. He did not practice Wednesday and was noncommittal when asked about his status for Sunday. 

Outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith, however, missed a second consecutive practice. He's dealing with a knee injury that he suffered against Detroit. Head coach Kevin O'Connell said Smith is on a day-to-day watch, so there's no reason yet to think he won't play, though it's certainly something to watch. 

There are 13 players on the Saints' injury report, though only two didn't practice Thursday: quarterback Jameis Winston (back) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (foot). 

The Vikings and Saints play at 8:30 a.m. Central Time Sunday and the game will be televised nationally on NFL Network and locally on KSTP-TV (Channel 5). 

