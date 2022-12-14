Vikings Injury Report: Hicks, Dantzler miss practice on Tuesday

The Minnesota Vikings practiced for the first time on Tuesday as they prepare for Saturday's game against the Indianapolis Colts and while Harrison Smith and Garrett Bradbury returned in a limited capacity, Cam Dantzler and Jordan Hicks were absent.

Hicks injured his foot in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions and underwent an MRI on Monday. Speaking to reporters shortly after the MRI, Kevin O'Connell deemed Hicks and defensive end James Lynch, who practiced in a limited capacity, as day-to-day with the hope that they could play on Sunday.

The absence of Dantzler was more unexpected as he missed practice with an illness. The Vikings have been struck by the flu bug in recent weeks as four players were listed on last week's injury report with an illness but all four played against the Lions and were full participants in the Friday practice.

If either player misses time it will be another blow to a Vikings defense that fell to last in the NFL with 403.7 yards per game and has allowed 400 yards or more in each of their past five games.

The good news is that the defense could get reinforcements with the return of Smith. The former Pro Bowler sat out against the Lions with a neck injury but got a limited practice in on Tuesday.

The Vikings could also get help on the offensive line after Bradbury practiced after missing the game in Detroit and Christian Darrisaw was not listed on the injury report after missing the last three games with a concussion.

There will be two more practices to see if Hicks and Dantzler can get back on the field before the Vikings face the Colts with a 12 p.m. kickoff on Saturday afternoon.