Vikings injury updates: Darrisaw clears concussion protocol

Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol and will be listed as questionable for Sunday's game between the Vikings and Lions in Detroit. Safety Harrison Smith and center Garrett Bradbury are also going be listed as questionable when Friday's injury report is released.

"Christian Darrisaw has cleared the concussion protocol. He'll go into the game with a questionable tag and we're just going to keep working through what we think is best for Christian and communicating with him for the weekend," said head coach Kevin O'Connell on Friday.

"He's really felt great all week but we just want to make sure that we're doing what's best for Christian," O'Connell added.

Smith, who missed practice Wednesday with an illness, is dealing with a neck issue.

"He's recovered from the illness," said O'Connell. "We're just working through kind of a neck thing that he had lingering from the game that just kind of acted up throughout the week, but he'll be questionable and we'll see how he feels coming off a good work day today, which he was limited."

Bradbury is dealing with a back injury that has kept him limited in practice all week.

As for cornerback Cameron Dantzler, he will likely be activated from injured reserve in time to play Sunday after missing the past four games with a high ankle sprain.

"I think the chances are pretty good. He had a good week and has really used this time, since we've activated his window, to get back out and get a full complement of reps. I think he feels pretty good," O'Connell said of Dantzler.