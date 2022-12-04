Skip to main content

Vikings, Jets release inactive players for noon kickoff

No Christian Darrisaw again for the Vikings.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw will miss a second straight game as he continues to work his way through concussion protocol after he suffered his second concussion in a span of eight days during the first quarter of Minnesota's 40-3 loss to the Cowboys on Nov. 21. 

The only other key member of the Vikings who won't play is defensive lineman Ross Blacklock (illness). 

For the Jets, running back Michael Carter is out. So is quarterback Zach Wilson, who has found a spot on the bench after being replaced by Mike White. This the second game in a row the Jets have deactivated Wilson. 

Right tackle Cedric Ogbuehi, who was listed as doubtful on Friday, has since been placed on injured reserve so he's not going to play Sunday. Backup safety Ashtyn Davis is also out. 

