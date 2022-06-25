Vikings' Justin Jefferson: 'It's not a run-first offense anymore'

Under Mike Zimmer, the Minnesota Vikings were known as a run-first team, but according to Justin Jefferson, that's about to change.

Jefferson spoke with NFL.com's Kevin Patra about his expectations for the upcoming season and one interesting note was that he expects the offense to be more pass-heavy under new head coach Kevin O'Connell.

"Our offensive style, it's not a run-first offense anymore," Jefferson said. "Just us being able to put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I'm so excited in this offense."

The Vikings' offense needed an overhaul after Zimmer's philosophy had become outdated. Minnesota ranked in the top 10 in rushing attempts four times over the past eight seasons -- including second with 501 rushing attempts in 2017 -- but only cracked the top 10 in points scored twice.

After a turbulent final year where the Vikings ranked 12th in total yardage and 14th in points scored, O'Connell's hiring could be what the Vikings need.

O'Connell spent the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and worked under offensive mastermind Sean McVay. Although the Rams ranked 22nd in points scored during the 2020 season, Los Angeles jumped to seventh last year and ranked 10th in the league with 607 passing attempts.

Jefferson already has the most receptions and receiving yards of any player in NFL history during the first two years of his career, but he could be one of the main benefactors of the new scheme.

O'Connell helped Cooper Kupp become the first receiver since Steve Smith in 2005 to win the NFL's "Triple Crown" by leading the league in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns last season and by using "The Illusion of Complexity," Jefferson should be able to see more advantageous situations as he's moved throughout the formation.

Some of those hints were dropped during offensive team activities (OTAs) when Adam Thielen gushed over the new scheme during an appearance on the Pat McAfee show and Dalvin Cook took reps at receiver.

Whatever the changes are, it has Jefferson and the rest of the team excited about the upcoming season.

"Us just being in OTAs, learning the plays, going through it with our defense, and stuff, we're all excited," Jefferson said. "We're all happy to have (O'Connell). It's definitely a different vibe, a different connection in the building with him there. We're just excited to start it up, really. We want to see how this season really turns out for us."