Vikings' Kevin O'Connell takes shot at officials from Bills game

The coach quipped that he's working on a play for first-and-goal at the two against 12 defenders.
The officials missed an obvious 12 men on the field call against the Bills but Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't miss an opportunity to remind the world about it in one of his media appearances this week. 

Going over film from the game with radio analyst Pete Bercich, O'Connell referenced the first-and-goal at the 2-yard line play when Buffalo had 12 guys on the field and stuffed Dalvin Cook for a 3-yard loss in overtime. 

The next play resulted in a sack and the Vikings wound up settling for a field goal rather than scoring a touchdown to win the game without giving the Bills a chance on offense. 

"Obviously we did not get to the point where we could just flat out win the game in overtime. It tends to happen when the defense is allowed to play with 12 men at times," O'Connell chirped. "We'll continue to work through a good play for first-and-goal at the two against 12 guys on the field. I'm working on that right now."

Here's the clip. It starts at the 5:44 mark

Had the refs flagged the Bills for too many players on the field, the Vikings would've been salivating with first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Instead, the defense had to stop Bills quarterback Josh Allen, who racked up more than 400 yards by himself. Fortunately, Patrick Peterson's second interception of the game – both in the end zone – seal the seventh straight victory for the Vikings. 

