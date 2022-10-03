Lewis Cine 'in good spirits' awaiting main surgery in London

Lewis Cine remains in London where he's awaiting surgery to repair a compound fracture of his lower left leg – an injury he suffered on punt return coverage during Sunday's game against the Saints.

According to Mayo Clinic, a compound fracture is when the bone breaks through the skin.

"He's in good spirits. I was able to speak with Lew last night," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday afternoon. "We've kept a number of our medical team with him by his side. He's receiving great care."

The Vikings say Cine underwent a successful preparatory procedure at a hospital in London, with his main surgery scheduled for around 2:30 p.m. Central Time. He'll stay in London following the surgery and begin his "initial recovery process." The Vikings say he'll return to Minnesota at the "appropriate time."

Asked if Cine's future in football is in jeopardy, O'Connell declined to speculate one way or another.

"That's a tough question right now," O'Connell said. "The good news is he's going to receive great care. We feel great about how this procedure is going to go."

Cine was the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to be a longterm solution as a safety in Minnesota's defense.

Related: Vikings are living and dying by Justin Jefferson

Related: Harrison Smith took friendly fire to testicles, didn't injure wrist