Skip to main content
Vikings' Lewis Cine 'in good spirits' awaiting main surgery in London

Vikings' Lewis Cine 'in good spirits' awaiting main surgery in London

Cine suffered a compound fracture, meaning the bone pierced the skin on his leg.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

© Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Cine suffered a compound fracture, meaning the bone pierced the skin on his leg.

Lewis Cine remains in London where he's awaiting surgery to repair a compound fracture of his lower left leg – an injury he suffered on punt return coverage during Sunday's game against the Saints. 

According to Mayo Clinic, a compound fracture is when the bone breaks through the skin. 

"He's in good spirits. I was able to speak with Lew last night," Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell said Monday afternoon. "We've kept a number of our medical team with him by his side. He's receiving great care."

The Vikings say Cine underwent a successful preparatory procedure at a hospital in London, with his main surgery scheduled for around 2:30 p.m. Central Time. He'll stay in London following the surgery and begin his "initial recovery process." The Vikings say he'll return to Minnesota at the "appropriate time."

Asked if Cine's future in football is in jeopardy, O'Connell declined to speculate one way or another. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"That's a tough question right now," O'Connell said. "The good news is he's going to receive great care. We feel great about how this procedure is going to go."

Cine was the No. 32 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and is expected to be a longterm solution as a safety in Minnesota's defense. 

Related: Vikings are living and dying by Justin Jefferson

Related: Harrison Smith took friendly fire to testicles, didn't injure wrist

Related Articles

Lewis Cine injury
MN Vikings

Lewis Cine 'in good spirits' awaiting main surgery in London

By Joe Nelson
Karl-Anthony Towns
MN Timberwolves

Illness put Karl-Anthony Towns in the hospital

By Joe Nelson
Kirk Cousins
MN Vikings

Vikings-Saints PFF grades: Struggles for Cousins under pressure

By Joe Nelson
Aaron Judge, Luis Arraez
MN Twins

Luis Arraez stands between Aaron Judge and the triple crown

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19141907_168397563_lowres
MN Wild

Wild line combinations, power play units taking shape

By Chris Schad
Harrison Smith
MN Vikings

Harrison Smith took friendly fire to testicles, didn't injure wrist

By Joe Nelson
Justin Jefferson
MN Vikings

Vikings are living and dying by Justin Jefferson

By Matthew Coller of Purple Insider
Kris Boyd
MN Vikings

Kris Boyd tells 'ungrateful' Vikings fans to 'stfu'

By Joe Nelson