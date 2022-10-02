Vikings' Lewis Cine taken to hospital after serious leg injury

Lewis Cine, the Vikings' 2022 first-round pick, was carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg after he suffered an injury against the Saints in London – and he was then taken to a hospital for care.

"He is being transported to a local hospital for further evaluation," said sideline reporter Jamie Erdahl on the NFL Network broadcast.

Cine suffered the injury early in the second quarter as part of Minnesota's return return team. A clear replay of the injury isn't available, but the wide view from the television broadcast gives a glimpse of what appears to be a severe left leg injury.

Katherine Terrell and other media at the game say a replay was shown inside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Terrell said "his leg went in a pretty horrifically unnatural direction."

Cine, whom the Vikings have very high hopes for as a safety, has played on special teams with the exception of one defensive snap at safety this season. He's behind Cam Bynum on the depth chart.