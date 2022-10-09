Skip to main content
Vikings make life tough, squeeze by Bears 29-22

It was another one of those games.
© Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings made life as difficult as possible for themselves, giving the poor Chicago Bears a chance at an unlikely win before ultimately prevailing at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Vikings were cruising in the first half, with Justin Jefferson racking up huge yards and Dalvin Cook running in two touchdowns.

But with a beatdown on the cards, the Vikings let the Bears back in through 19 unanswered points. 

Trailing 22-21 with minutes to go, the Vikings offense finally got going, thanks it’s Cousins driving them down to the 1, and then crossing for a rare rushing touchdown.

A 2-point conversion to Jefferson meant only a touchdown would do for Chicago in the final two minutes.

The Bears had enough time left to level things up with a touchdown, but a fumble forced by Cam Dantzler at the Minnesota 44 proved decisive.

