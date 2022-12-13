Vikings not ready to make change at defensive coordinator

"As of right now, no. Not something I'm considering."

Ed Donatell's job is safe... for now.

Kevin O'Connell met with Twin Cities media Monday and was asked if he's considering changes to the Vikings defensive coaching staff and specifically who calls plays.

O'Connell answered, "You know you're always looking at things that you think might be what could be a possible answer to help the guys play better and be more consistent. But as of right now, no. Not something I'm considering."

If the Vikings were to make a midseason change of defensive play-caller there is experience on the coaching staff in former Packers defensive coordinator Mike Pettine.

The Vikings defense gave up 464 yards to the Lions in Sunday's 34-23 loss. It's the fifth consecutive week the Vikings have allowed at least 400 yards to the opposing offense.

In three of those five games the Vikings have faced an offense currently in the top 10 in yardage and points:

Week 10 @ Buffalo (currently 2nd in yardage, 4th in points)

Week 11 vs Dallas (10th & 3rd)

Week 14 @ Detroit (4th & 5th)

The other two games are more inexcusable:

Week 12 v New England (29th & 25th)

Week 13 v New York Jets (19th & 20th)

The Patriots offense is being coached by former Lions head coach Matt Patricia who served as the Patriots defensive coordinator before getting the Lions job. The Jets were being quarterbacked by Mike White, who entered the season as New York's third-string quarterback.

With just four games left in the regular seazon there isn't a lot of time to make changes to a struggling defense. The Vikings rank last in the league in yards allowed and 24th in points against.

"At this point in the season it's hard to completely revamp everything that you do," O'Connell said. "But I also think when you have enough inventory and information telling you certain things, I think we got to find ways to provide different looks and change ups to the offense while staying true to the aggressive nature of trying to put your players in positions to make successful plays."