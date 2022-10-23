Skip to main content
Vikings’ Oli Udoh arrested in Miami, allegedly followed woman into bathroom

He allegedly followed a woman into a bathroom.
Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Oli Oduh was arrested and allegedly charged with disorderly conduct Saturday night while at a club in Miami.

"We are aware of last night’s arrest of Oli Udoh and are gathering additional information at this time," the Vikings said in a brief statement. 

According to Andy Slater of Miami-based Fox Sports Radio, Oduh allegedly followed a woman into a restroom and refused to leave. 

Bring Me The News has reached out to Miami-Dade authorities for more information. 

The Vikings are on a bye this week, with preparations for their Week 8 game against the Arizona Cardinals expected to begin Tuesday. 

