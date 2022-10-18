Vikings, Packers face difficult roads in NFC North race

The Minnesota Vikings have solidified themselves as the favorite in the NFC North, which seemed like a reach entering the season and still felt off two weeks ago when there were still power rankings saying the Green Bay Packers were one of the four best teams in the NFL.

But it's at the point of the season where reality is setting in and the real life Packers are struggling to keep their head above water while the Vikings keep gutting out victories. It isn't pretty, but not much has been in the NFL.

Entering Week 7, the 5-1 Vikings lead the division by two games over the Packers (3-3) while the Bears (2-4) and Lions (1-4) are stuck in a football black hole. Can the Vikings take the division wire-to-wire?

Buyer beware: The road to the North title is filled with booby traps and tough tests. Minnesota's remaining strength of schedule is tenth hardest in the league, according to Tankathon.

Minnesota's remaining opponents are a combined 34-30-1 entering Week 7.

Week 8: vs Arizona Cardinals (2-4)

Week 9: at Washington Commanders (2-4)

Week 10: at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Week 11; vs Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Week 12: vs New England Patriots (3-3)

Week 13: vs New York Jets (4-2)

Week 14: at Detroit Lions (1-4)

Week 15: vs Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1)

Week 16: vs New York Giants (5-1)

Week 17: at Green Bay Packers (3-3)

Week 18: at Chicago Bears (2-4)

Arizona and Washington should be wins to get the Vikings to 7-1. That's when the rubber meats the road against the Bills, Cowboys, Patriots and Jets. The jury is still out on the Patriots but the Jets seem like a formidable foe at worst, while the Bills and Cowboys are true barometer games for the Vikings.

Detroit is a guaranteed fight for the Purple. The Colts might stink but they were a preseason darling. Like their AFC brethren, the Giants are apparently good. The schedule-makers were cruel giving the indoor Vikings outdoor games at Lambeau Field and Soldier Field in January to end the season.

Green Bay's remaining strength of schedule is seventh-hardest in the NFL, with their opponents boasting a combined 35-28 record.

Week 7: at Washington Commanders (2-4)

Week 8: at Buffalo Bills (5-1)

Week 9: at Detroit Lions (1-4)

Week 10: vs Dallas Cowboys (4-2)

Week 11: vs Tennessee Titans (3-2)

Week 12: at Philadelphia Eagles (6-0)

Week 13: at Chicago Bears (2-4)

Week 15: vs Los Angeles Rams (3-3)

Week 16: at Miami Dolphins (3-3)

Week 17: vs Minnesota Vikings (5-1)

Week 18: vs Detroit Lions (1-4)

Green Bay could be on the verge of a free fall considering they're about to play three straight road games before hosting two contenders in the Cowboys and Titans. Then they go to Philly and Chicago.

Lose at Washington on Sunday and all 104,500 people in Green Bay will hit the panic button because the Bills in Buffalo is basically a guaranteed loss in Week 8, followed by a trip to Detroit and then three straight against the Cowboys, Titans and Eagles.

Seven or eight losses for the Packers by December is possible.

And it's still two months away, but the Packers would certainly rather play the Rams and Dolphins in their weakened conditions now than in December when they could be firing on all cylinders.

Neither the Vikings nor the Packers have an easy road, but the Packers have put themselves in a hole and the Vikings could very well bury them.

