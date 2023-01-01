Vikings-Packers updates: Christian Watson in, scoreboard watching

Green Bay will have star rookie wide receiver Christian Watson today against the Vikings. He was considered a 50-50 shot to play after getting knocked out of last week's game in Miami with a hip injury. That injury kept him out of practice until he returned on a limited basis on Friday.

Explosive kick returner Keisean Nixon (ankle), who had a 96-yard return last week in Miami, is also active and playing today.

The pressure is on Green Bay to win. The Lions were crushing the Bears 31-10 in the third quarter and if they hang on to win the Packers will need to beat Minnesota to avoid being eliminated from playoff contention.

Green Bay needs to win out (they get the Lions next week) and needs Washington to lose this week or next week in order to make the playoffs. As of this writing, the Commanders trailed the Browns 10-7 in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, things are looking good for the Vikings, who can still claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC if they win out and the Eagles lose out. Philadelphia was trailing the Saints 13-3 in the third quarter as of this writing.

The other key game the Vikings will be monitoring is the 3:05 p.m. kickoff between the 49ers and Raiders. The 49ers are one game behind the Vikings and will own the tiebreaker if they finish with the same record as Minnesota.