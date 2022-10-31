Patrick Peterson to Arizona GM Steve Keim: 'Stop running'

Patrick Peterson has something to tell Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim, but Peterson says that can't happen until Keim stops running from him.

In an impassioned postgame moment, Peterson, who had three pass break-ups to help the Vikings beat his former team 34-26 on Sunday, made it very clear that he wants to talk to Keim.

"Where's Steve Keim? Still running from me. That's who I want to talk to, man-to-man, face-to-face. Stop running," Peterson said.

"What do you want to tell him," Cameron Cox of 12News in Arizona asked him.

"I wanna talk to him to him in his face. I don't want him to see this," Peterson answered. "I need to see him person-to-person. Stop running. Stop running. You said you was going to call me back. It's two years later."

“That was the mind-boggling thing to me,” Peterson added. “I’m like, ‘What? What did I do to deserve this?'”

Peterson, in a more subdued nature after the game in the locker room, reiterated: "I'm sariztill waiting on Steve Keim to call me."

Arizona Cardinals GM Steve Keim © Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Peterson spent the first ten years of his career with Arizona before signing with Minnesota in 2021. He said his exit in Arizona included a time when a fan's email to the owner was left on his chair, with the fan saying Peterson was basically washed up and that they wouldn't renew their season tickets if Peterson was still on the team.

"Why would they print it out and leave it on your chair?" asked a reporter. .

"That was the mind-boggling thing to me. I'm like, what did I do to deserve this from a fan?" Peterson said.

Peterson and the Vikings are 6-1, well ahead of the second-place Packers (3-5) and Bears (3-5) in the NFC North. The next Vikings revenge narrative will be focused on Kirk Cousins as he returns to Washington, D.C. to face his former team on Sunday.