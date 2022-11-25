Vikings-Patriots inactive list: Key players missing for both teams

The Vikings and Patriots are dealing with injuries to key players who will miss Thursday night's game in Minneapolis.

For the Patriots, two starting offensive linemen have been ruled out: center David Andrews and right tackle Isaiah Wynn. That could play into the Vikings' hands as Za'Darius Smith, who lines up all over the field, leads the NFL in pressures and Danielle Hunter is having a strong season.

Pressure on Patriots quarterback Mac Jones will be a big thing to watch because Minnesota is without cornerbacks Akayleb Evans (concussion) and Andrew Booth Jr. (knee). With Cam Dantzler still on injured reserve with an ankle injury, Duke Shelley is in line to start opposite of Patrick Peterson.

Perhaps bigger will be Minnesota's ability to stop the run, which they'll have to do for a fourth consecutive game without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, whose calf injury will keep him sidelined.

Left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) is also out.