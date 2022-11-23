Vikings-Patriots issue final injury reports

Duke Shelley appears in line to start with three corners ahead of him on the depth chart out with injuries.

Cornerback depth will be a problem for the Vikings and offensive line depth might be an issue for the Patriots when they square off in Minneapolis on Thanksgiving night.

The injury reports for both teams were updated Friday and we won't know more until inactives are announces 90 minutes before kickoff.

For the Vikings, cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) and Akayleb Evans (concussion) are out. That puts Duke Shelley in line to start opposite of Patrick Peterson. Cam Dantzler (ankle) isn't eligible to return from injured reserve until the Dec. 11 game against Detroit.

Starting left tackle Christian Darrisaw (concussion) has already been ruled out.

Defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf), who has missed the last three games, is questionable.

For the Patriots, starting right tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) has been ruled out. His backup, Yodny Cajuste (calf), was limited in practice Wednesday and is questionable. Starting center David Andrews (thigh) is also questionable, as are wide receiver DeVante Parker (knee) and defensive back Marcus Jones (ankle).

Jones was the hero in New England's 10-3 win over the Jets on Sunday, taking a punt back for a touchdown with five seconds to play in the game.