Vikings PFF Grades: Hockenson and Evans impress, Cleveland did not

The PFF grades are out from the Vikings 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. Here's what stood out.

The guards remain a problem

While Christian Darrisaw continues to solidify himself as one of the best tackles in the league, 74.2 pass blocking and 92.0 run blocking grades, the Vikings guards are having issues.

Ed Ingram allowed three pressures, two quarterback hits, and one sack while posting a 42.8 passing blocking grade. The grade is actually the rookie's third highest passing grade of an otherwise abysmal pass blocking season. Tampa's Luke Goedeke just narrowly edges Ingram for worst pass blocking grade among guards in the league.

It's not much better on the left side of the line, where Ezra Cleveland was given a 0.0 pass blocking grade after allowing nine pressure, four hurries, and five quarterback hits.

Garrett Bradbury continues to have his best pass blocking season of his career, posting a 67.5 grade in Sunday's win.

Hockenson was all over the place

T.J. Hockenson had himself an impressive debut for the Vikings after coming over on Tuesday at the trade deadline. The 25-year-old tight end caught nine passes for 70 yards.

According to PFF, the Vikings had Hockenson on the field for 60 of the Vikings 66 offensive plays. Hockenson wasn't just on the line for all 60 either, Kevin O'Connell had the former Hawkeye out wide on nine snaps and in the slot for 19 snaps.

Hockenson finished his first game in purple with the fourth highest overall offensive grade on the team: a 76.4 grade.

How did Kirk Cousins fare?

It may not have been the prettiest game to watch for large chunks but the good opening drive and efficient late comeback helped Kirk to his second best passing grade of the season at 78.0.

As expected Kirk saw a significant drop off when under pressure, 81.2 in a clean pocket to 67.4 when under pressure. The Vikings quarterback also saw his completion percentage take a hit when Washington was getting in his face, 69.6 when clean down to 35.3 under pressure.

Kirk's overall offensive grade of 79.0 was good for third on the team.

Akayleb Evans impressed

The rookie fourth round cornerback was called in after Cam Dantzler left the game due to injury. Evans finished the day with the second highest grade on the defense, 73.8.

Evans was credited with one pass break up while Washington's Taylor Heinicke registered a 42.5 quarterback rating when targeting the rookie corner. Evans allowed just one reception for -2 yards.

Other notable defensive grades include Za'Darius Smith, unsurprisingly, finishing the game with the best pass rush grade, 83.4, and being credited with six hurries and three quarterback hits.

Linebacker Jordan Hicks had his best game as a Vikings registering a 92.5 overall grade. Hicks lead the team in tackles, 10, while also registering a pass break up.