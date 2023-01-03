Vikings place O'Neill, Schlottmann on injured reserve

Skip to main content
Vikings place Brian O'Neill and Austin Schlottmann on injured reserve

Vikings make several roster moves heading into final week of the 2022 regular season

© Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Brian O'Neill and Austin Schlottman's seasons are effectively over today after a series of roster moves made by the Vikings.

In Sunday's loss to Green Bay, Schlottman suffered a broken fibula and O'Neill sustained a calf injury that Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell labeled "pretty significant." Both were placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

The only way either would be able to return this season is if the Vikings were to make the Super Bowl.

O'Neill has been the Vikings' highest graded offensive lineman this season, according to PFF. Schlottmann had been starting at center the past four weeks as Garrett Bradbury recovers from a back injury.

The Vikings signed Greg Mancz to the 53-man roster and Bobby Evans to the Practice Squad.

Mancz was an undrafted free agent in 2015. The 30-year old center played five seasons for the Houston Texans before joining the Dolphins in 2021 and Cleveland earlier in the 2022 season.

Evans was a third-round pick by the Rams in 2019 out of Oklahoma. Evans has played left and right tackle as well as left and right guard over the past two seasons for the Rams.

