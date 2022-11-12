Skip to main content

Vikings put Cam Dantzler on IR, out at least 4 weeks

This forces rookie Akayleb Evans into a starting role.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Bad news for the Minnesota Vikings as cornerback Cam Dantzler has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport. 

The IR designation means Dantzler will be out at least four weeks, meaning he’ll be unavailable against the Bills on Sunday and then in Minnesota’s games Weeks 11-13 against the Cowboys, Patriots and Jets. 

Dantzler suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders. Rookie Akayleb Evans filled in admirably and will now be tasked with a massive role starting opposite of veteran corner Patrick Peterson.

The Vikings and Bills kick off at noon Sunday.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Related Articles

Cam Dantzler
MN Vikings

Vikings put Dantzler on IR, out at least 4 weeks

By Joe Nelson
Josh Allen
MN Vikings

Vikings-Bills: 5 things you can count on

By Chris Schad
Haley Jones
MN Lynx

Who could the Lynx be eyeing in the 2023 WNBA Draft?

By Chris Schad
Kyle Anderson
MN Timberwolves

Should Kyle Anderson replace D'Angelo Russell in Wolves' starting lineup?

By Joe Nelson
Screen Shot 2022-11-12 at 9.04.50 AM
MN Gophers

Watch: Gophers' Logan Cooley gets smashed through the glass vs. Penn State

By Chris Schad
Marc-Andre Fleury
MN Wild

Marc-Andre Fleury sets NHL record in Wild's win vs. Kraken

By Chris Schad
USATSI_19411504_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Stephen A. Smith rips D'Angelo Russell for lack of effort

By Joe Nelson
USATSI_19412178_168397563_lowres
MN Timberwolves

Timberwolves' skid continues in road loss to Grizzlies

By Joe Nelson