Vikings put Dantzler on IR, out at least 4 weeks

Bad news for the Minnesota Vikings as cornerback Cam Dantzler has been placed on injured reserve, according to Ian Rapoport.

The IR designation means Dantzler will be out at least four weeks, meaning he’ll be unavailable against the Bills on Sunday and then in Minnesota’s games Weeks 11-13 against the Cowboys, Patriots and Jets.

Dantzler suffered an ankle injury on Sunday in Minnesota’s 20-17 win over the Commanders. Rookie Akayleb Evans filled in admirably and will now be tasked with a massive role starting opposite of veteran corner Patrick Peterson.

The Vikings and Bills kick off at noon Sunday.