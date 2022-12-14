Skip to main content

Vikings sign speedy cornerback Kalon Barnes off Dolphins practice squad

Barnes was a state champion sprinter in high school in Texas.
The Minnesota Vikings have signed former Baylor speedster Kalon Barnes off the Miami Dolphins' practice squad and added him to the active roster, according to numerous reports. 

Barnes clocked a 4.23 40-yard dash at this year's NFL Scouting Combine – the fastest for a defensive back in combine history – and was drafted in the seventh round by the Carolina Panthers. He didn't make the team out of training camp and was signed by the Dolphins and stashed on the practice squad. 

He has not played in any games this season. 

Barnes joins a Vikings roster that is banged up in the secondary. Cornerbacks Andrew Booth Jr. (knee) and Akayleb Evans (concussion) are both on injured reserve, while cornerback Cam Dantzler is just one week removed from spending a month on IR with a high ankle sprain. 

Barnes, who turns 24 on Friday, was a state champion sprinter in high school in Texas, where he won the 100 and 200 meter titles in 2017 and 2018. 

