Vikings to induct Jared Allen into Ring of Honor

The Minnesota Vikings announced on Friday afternoon that defensive end Jared Allen will be inducted into the team's Ring Of Honor during a halftime ceremony of their game against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 30.

Allen spent the first four seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was traded to Minnesota in the spring of 2008. In six seasons with the Vikings, Allen ranks sixth in franchise history with 85.5 sacks per Pro Football Reference's unofficial count and earned three Associated Press First-Team All-Pro Honors and four Pro Bowl selections.

Allen also owns the single-season record with 22 sacks during the 2011 season and ranked in the NFL's top 10 in sacks in each of his six seasons in Minnesota.

Allen officially ranks 12th in NFL history with 136 career sacks and every player ahead of him except for Terrell Suggs and DeMarcus Ware are currently in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“When we traded for Jared, his impact on the team was immediate,” Vikings Owner/Chairman Zygi Wilf said in a statement. “His talent as a pass rusher was a perfect addition to the defense and helped make us one of the best units in the NFL. The type of teammate he was in the locker room and person he was within the community were as equally important as his play on the field. He belongs in the Minnesota Vikings Ring of Honor.”

“Jared played with a passion, energy and drive that few players are able to match for as long as he did,” Vikings Owner/President Mark Wilf added. “He raised the level of play for everyone around him with his relentless approach, and he set a positive example with his engagement in the Minnesota community. We are excited he will join the Vikings Ring of Honor and forever be remembered as a Viking.”

Allen is the seventh defensive lineman to be inducted into the Vikings' Ring of Honor and the 27th member overall.