Vikings' Ty Chandler, Akayleb Evans injured in Bears game

Chandler will miss some time, while Evans is in concussion protocol.
© Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings came away from their game against the Chicago Bears with the win, but not without some injuries.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell confirmed Monday that rookie running back Ty Chandler broke his thumb while playing on special teams Sunday.

He is likely to face multiple weeks out, O'Connell said at a Monday press conference.

It's not clear yet whether Chandler will require a spell on the injured reserve, which would rule him out for four games.

Chandler's fellow rookie, cornerback Akayleb Evans, sustained a head injury on Sunday and has entered the concussion protocol.

In other injury news, the Vikings' first round pick Lewis Cine arrived back at the TCO Performance Center for the first time on Monday. He underwent surgery in London after suffering a season-ending injury against the Saints in Week Four.

