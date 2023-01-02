Vikings' ugly PFF grades from lambasting at Lambeau

The lambasting at Lambeau has not yielded quality Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades for the Minnesota Vikings. Ironically, it was two ex-Packers who had the worst grades of the day for the Vikings

Chandon Sullivan received a 36.6 grade (out of 100) and Za'Darius Smith posted a 42.5 score. Danielle Hunter was also bad with a grade of 42.8. All three grades represent the worst of the season for Sullivan, Smith and Hunter.

Smith failed to generate a pressure for the first time this season. Even so he's still third in the NFL among edge rushers with 78 pressures this season.

Minnesota's defense pressured Aaron Rodgers just seven times all game, sacking him once, hitting him twice and hurrying him four times. Rodgers targeted Sullivan five times and completed passes to his receivers four times for 58 yards on those passes.

Kirk Cousins was pressured 16 times by the Packers, who generated two sacks, seven hits and seven hurries. All three of his interceptions were from a clean pocket, according to PFF. In fairness, two of the picks were deflected.

Cousins threw in the direction of Jaire Alexander just twice. One was incomplete to Justin Jefferson and the other was completed for a 1-yard play to Dalvin Cook.

Jefferson's 55.9 grade was a result of just one catch and 15 yards in the game. It was his worst game production-wise this season and second worst PFF grade, only behind the 43.9 he posted in Week 3 against Detroit when he had three catches for 14 yards.

Two Vikings team grades stick out like sore thumbs:

51.2 run-blocking score, the worst of the season 52.8 pass-rush score, the worst of the season

Ranking the offensive linemen:

Oli Udoh - 69.8 Christian Darrisaw - 65.4 Ezra Cleveland - 61.2 Brian O'Neill - 61.1 (only played 13 snaps) Austin Schlottmann - 59.8 (only played 5 snaps) Ed Ingram - 51.0 Chris Reed - 39.0

Related: NFC playoff picture after Packers drub Vikings, 49ers beat Raiders

Related: Serious offensive line concerns after Brian O'Neill injury