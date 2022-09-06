Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener

Skip to main content
Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for opener against Packers

The team says it's "unofficial," but it's still the depth chart on the team's website.
© Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings have released what they're calling an "unofficial" depth chart ahead of the season opener Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. 

There are no major changes from the unofficial depth chart that was released Aug. 30, though it's notable that Jalen Reagor is listed as the starting punt returner and rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans appears to be ahead of fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr. on the depth chart. 

Reagor is listed as WR4, behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn. 

Rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine is the backup safety to Cam Bynum and Jonathan Bullard is checked in as a starting defensive end in Minnesota's 3-4 defense, with Ross Blacklock, whom Minnesota acquired from Houston after releasing Armon Watts, is Bullard's backup.

Offensive starters, backups (projected)

  • QB: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens
  • RB: Dalvin Cook, Alex Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler
  • FB: CJ Ham
  • WR: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor
  • WR: Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Jalen Nailor
  • TE: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson
  • LT: Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Vederian Lowe
  • LG: Ezra Cleveland, Chris Reed
  • C: Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottman
  • RG: Ed Ingram
  • RT: Brian O'Neill, Oli Udoh

Defensive starters, backups (projected)

  • DE: Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock
  • DT: Harrison Phillips
  • DE: Dalvin Tomlinson, James Lynch, Esezi Otomewu
  • OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum
  • ILB: Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye
  • ILB: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah
  • OLB: Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain
  • S: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus
  • S: Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine
  • CB: Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Kris Boyd
  • CB: Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans., Andrew Booth Jr. 

Special teams starters, backups (projected)

  • K: Greg Joseph
  • P: Ryan Wright
  • LS: Andrew DePaula
  • KR: Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler, KJ Osborn
  • PR: Jalen Reagor, KJ Osborn, Jalen Nailor

