Vikings unveil 'unofficial' depth chart for season opener

The Minnesota Vikings have released what they're calling an "unofficial" depth chart ahead of the season opener Sunday afternoon against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium.

There are no major changes from the unofficial depth chart that was released Aug. 30, though it's notable that Jalen Reagor is listed as the starting punt returner and rookie cornerback Akayleb Evans appears to be ahead of fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr. on the depth chart.

Reagor is listed as WR4, behind Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen and KJ Osborn.

Rookie first-round pick Lewis Cine is the backup safety to Cam Bynum and Jonathan Bullard is checked in as a starting defensive end in Minnesota's 3-4 defense, with Ross Blacklock, whom Minnesota acquired from Houston after releasing Armon Watts, is Bullard's backup.

Offensive starters, backups (projected)

QB: Kirk Cousins, Nick Mullens

RB: Dalvin Cook, Alex Mattison, Kene Nwangwu, Ty Chandler

FB: CJ Ham

WR: Justin Jefferson, Jalen Reagor

WR: Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn, Jalen Nailor

TE: Irv Smith Jr., Johnny Mundt, Ben Ellefson

LT: Christian Darrisaw, Blake Brandel, Vederian Lowe

LG: Ezra Cleveland, Chris Reed

C: Garrett Bradbury, Austin Schlottman

RG: Ed Ingram

RT: Brian O'Neill, Oli Udoh

Defensive starters, backups (projected)

DE: Jonathan Bullard, Ross Blacklock

DT: Harrison Phillips

DE: Dalvin Tomlinson, James Lynch, Esezi Otomewu

OLB: Za'Darius Smith, D.J. Wonnum

ILB: Eric Kendricks, Troy Dye

ILB: Jordan Hicks, Brian Asamoah

OLB: Danielle Hunter, Patrick Jones II, Luiji Vilain

S: Harrison Smith, Josh Metellus

S: Cam Bynum, Lewis Cine

CB: Patrick Peterson, Chandon Sullivan, Kris Boyd

CB: Cameron Dantzler, Akayleb Evans., Andrew Booth Jr.

Special teams starters, backups (projected)