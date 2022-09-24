Vikings vs Lions: 5 things you can count on

After a disastrous loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings will look to get back into the win column when they host the Detroit Lions. It's only Week 3, but with the Lions on the rise and the Vikings trying to prove their worth, the North division battle already has serious implications.

Here's what you can count on happening Sunday.

1. The Lions bringing the blitz

One of the Vikings' biggest downfalls in Monday night's loss was Kirk Cousins's performance under pressure. According to Pro Football Focus, Cousins was pressured on 32 percent of his dropbacks and recorded a quarterback rating of 32.7 on those attempts.

Detroit has blitzed on just under 42% of their defensive snaps this season, which is the fourth-highest rate in the NFL. With Aiden Hutchinson moving around the formation, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn could force some bad matchups and it could have Cousins dealing with more pressure on Sunday afternoon.

2. Another big game for Amon-Ra St. Brown

Many consider St. Brown's Week 2 performance to be his breakout game, but the Vikings already know what he's capable of after catching a game-winning touchdown in a loss to the Lions last December.

That game could have been dismissed as a fluke, but St. Brown has used it as a springboard for his career. In the past eight games he has 68 catches for 740 yards and eight touchdowns – a 17-game pace of 144 receptions, 1,572 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Many are thrilled with the decision to add St. Brown to their fantasy teams but the Vikings will have a different opinion. According to ESPN's Kevin Seifert, Ed Donatell's defense allowed an average of 4.2 yards of separation on Jalen Hurts's targets last week and that should play perfectly to St. Brown, whose average depth of target is 6.0 yards this season.

3. A bigger opportunity for Lewis Cine

Cine has yet to make an impact through the first two games of his NFL career but after Harrison Smith was ruled out with a concussion, the Vikings' first-round pick should get a bigger opportunity against the Lions.

The 32nd overall pick in last April's draft technically made his debut against the Eagles last week but he played just one defensive snap behind Josh Metellus. It seems like a strange decision but makes more sense when you consider what special teams coach Matt Daniels said heading into Monday's game.

"Lewis is a guy that needs the reps," Daniels said. "He can see it on tape and understand it, but for him to fully get it he needs to be on the practice field doing the reps. He's a rep guy."

Cine wasn't listed on the injury report this week but it will be interesting to see how much the Vikings want to use him. With the need for a playmaker in the secondary, he should be on the field more, which gives him a chance to make an impact on Sunday.

4. Justin Jefferson terrorizing an old friend

After a dominant Week 1, things didn't go well for Jefferson against the Eagles. With his quarterback having eyes the size of silver dollars, Jefferson was limited to six catches for 48 yards. That being said, he should have a better day thanks to an old friend.

Former Viking Mike Hughes is manning the slot for Detroit and it's not going well through the first two games. The Vikings' 2018 first-round pick is eighth among qualifying cornerbacks allowing 1.73 yards per coverage snap and it should play right into the hands of Jefferson.

Jefferson is running 50% of his routes from the slot this season and is second in the NFL on those routes with 3.69 yards per route run. With the Lions' aggressive tendencies, Jefferson should have his share of opportunities, which could mean a long day for Detroit's defense.

5. A rebound game for Kirk and the Vikings

Remember when you were learning how to ride your bike and you crashed on the sidewalk? You scraped your knee and it felt like the world was ending, but then your mom walked over, gave it a kiss and everything was better.

Well, Cousins is currently flat on the sidewalk and here come the Lions to make everything OK.

Cousins was a wreck on Monday night but he has a stellar history against the Lions. Since coming to Minnesota in 2018, Cousins owns a 7-1 record against Detroit, averaging 279 yards per game with 18 touchdowns and two interceptions.

This game also has all the makings of a Cousins rebound game. It's at home. It's at noon. It's on a Sunday...and it's against Detroit.

These aren't the same submissive Lions that we're used to but it shouldn't matter in this setting. Cousins should have a big day and it should lead to a victory over Detroit.

Related: Vikings need to worry about Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift

Related: After Eagles loss, Thielen notes lack of yelling from coaches