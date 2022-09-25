Skip to main content
Vikings vs Lions Sunday injury reports, gameday news

Eric Kendricks, Aidan Hutchinson and D'Andre Swift highlight the injury updates.
© Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Detroit Lions will be nearly full strength when they face the Vikings in Minnesota at noon Sunday. 

Rookie edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, the No. 2 pick in the draft who had three sacks last week against Washington, will be good to go despite a thigh injury that limited him in practice this week. That is huge considering the data that shows how much Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins can struggle against pressure. 

Also good to go are running back D'Andre Swift (ankle), tight end T.J. Hockenson (hip) and Minnesota native Frank Ragnow (foot), who starts at center for the Lions. 

"Expect a bigger role for Swift, who had seven touches last week for 87 yards and a TD," Pelissero said. 

Swift is averaging an eye-popping 10 yards per carry this season and already has two runs for 50 yards. The Lions lead the NFL with three rushing plays of 40+ yards – no other team has more than one. 

Meanwhile, linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was listed as questionable with a toe injury, will give it a go for the Vikings. Safety Harrison Smith is out with a concussion. 

The Vikings and Lions kick off at noon on FOX. 

