Vikings vs Packers in Week 17 suddenly means a lot

The Packers have won three straight and are in the thick of the NFC wild-card race.

It's been nearly two months since we wrote that the Packers were dead in the NFC North before Halloween. Is was true then and the Vikings have since been crowned champions of the North, but three straight wins – including a 26-20 in Miami on Christmas Day – has the Packers back in the playoff hunt with two weeks to go.

Week 17 at Lambeau Field on New Year's Day between the Packers and Vikings suddenly means a whole lot more. Green Bay fighting for a chance to possibly face the Vikings in the playoffs, and Minnesota trying to hold off the 49ers for the No. 2 seed.

Green Bay trailed the Dolphins 20-13 at the half and then shutout the Dolphins in the second half thanks to Tua Tagovailoa throwing interceptions on Miami's last three offensive possessions of the game. That sets the stage for an epic Week 17 featuring __ meaningful games that will affect the NFC playoff picture.

Beas at Lions (7-8) - 12 p.m.

Colts (4-9-1) at Giants (8-6-1) - 12 p.m.

Saints (6-9) at Eagles (13-2) - 12 p.m.

Browns (6-9) at Commanders (7-7-1) - 12 p.m.

49ers (11-4) at Raiders (6-9) - 3:05 p.m.

Jets (7-8) at Seahawks (6-8) - 3:05 p.m.

Vikings (12-3) at Packers (7-8) - 3:25 p.m.

Entering Week 17, the NFC playoff picture looks like this...

Eagles (13-2) Vikings (12-3) 49ers (11-4) Buccaneers (6-8) Cowboys (11-4) Giants (8-6-1) Commanders (7-7-1) Seahawks (7-8) Lions (7-8) Packers (7-8)

If the Packers beat the Vikings and the Seahawks, Lions and Commanders all lose, the Packers would move into the No. 7 position. It's a tall task but not impossible.

Minnesota is still sitting pretty. The worst they can do is drop to the No. 3 seed. But they also have a chance to take over the No. 1 seed if they beat the Packers and Bears and the Eagles lose to the Saints and Giants, though that seems highly unlikely since both games are in Philly where the Eagles are 6-1.

By the way, it's still a week away so take it with a grain of salt, but it's looking more likely than not that temps will be at or above freezing (32 degrees) on New Year's Day in Green Bay.