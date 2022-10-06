Vikings Week 5 injury report: Latest on Za'Darius Smith, Andrew Booth Jr.

Minnesota linebacker Za'Darius Smith (knee) got in a limited practice on Wednesday, putting him in a good position to play on Sunday against the Chicago Bears.

Smith was listed as questionable for last week's game with the New Orleans Saints and missed the first two days of practice with a knee injury. He got in a limited practice on Friday, however, and played 24 snaps and recorded a sack in the 28-25 victory.

Having the former Pro Bowl linebacker would be a huge boost for the Vikings on Sunday. Smith leads the team with 13 pressures and three sacks on the season, which would come in handy against Justin Fields, whose passer rating under pressure (27.4) is the fifth-worst in the NFL this season.

The Vikings' secondary could also get some good news as Andrew Booth Jr. got in a limited practice. The Vikings' second-round pick has been dealing with a quad contusion but got in a limited practice before last Sunday's game against the Saints. Although he sat out again, Wednesday's practice has to be a good sign for Booth's potential NFL debut against the Bears.

Cameron Dantzler was also listed on the injury report with a hip injury but was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.

While the Vikings enter the week relatively healthy, the Bears could be shorthanded as running back David Montgomery (ankle) and defensive backs Jaylon Jones (illness), Jaylon Johnson (quad) and Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) all missed Wednesday's practice.

The Vikings will host the Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sunday afternoon with a noon kickoff.