Vikings without multiple starters for Bears game

The Vikings are being cautious ahead of the playoffs.

Harrison Smith is among a handful of starters who the Vikings are holding out in today’s regular season finale against the Chicago Bears.

Smith, Za'Darius Smith, Brian Asamoah and Cam Dantzler are all inactive today. All of them are dealing with minor injuries that shouldn’t prevent them from playing in next week’s playoff opener.

Garrett Bradbury is also out for a fifth straight game due to a back injury.

If the Vikings win and the 49ers lose to the Cardinals, the Vikings will be the No. 2 in the NFC playoffs and face the Packers, Seahawks or Lions next weekend.

If the Vikings lose or the 49ers win, the. Vikings will be the No. 3 seed and host the New York Giants to open the playoffs.