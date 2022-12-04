Watch: Alexander Mattison's twerking touchdown celebration

Alexander Mattison celebrated his 14-yard touchdown run with ... something.

First, he faked a hamstring injury, which is en vogue right now. Justin Jefferson did it against the Buffalo Bills. Then Mattison got down on his hands and knees and twerked. The celebration would be a hit on Tik Tok because the trending thing on the social media app right now is to fake and injury, fall to the ground and start twerking.

You can see a collection of the fake injury and twerk dances here.

Whoever runs the NFL on CBS Twitter account is not tuned into what's cool these days because they interpreted Mattison's moves as him reviving himself with CPR. Not only are they not up with what's trending, but they probably shouldn't be allowed to perform CPR on anyone in the event of an emergency.