Watch: Jaire Alexander taunts Justin Jefferson with 'Griddy' dance

A nightmare first quarter for the Vikings at Lambeau Field.
CBS

The start of the Vikings-Packers game at Lambeau Field has been a disaster for Minnesota as they gave up two return touchdowns and lost two offensive linemen to injuries. 

The Vikings gave up a 105-yard kick return touchdown to Keisean Nixon, failed to score a touchdown after a blocked punt gave them a 1st-and-goal from the 2-yard line and Kirk Cousins threw an interception that was returned 75 yards for a touchdown. 

Minnesota also lost center Austin Schlottmann, who was starting in place of an injured Garrett Bradbury. And on the interception return by Darnell Savage they lost right tackle Brian O'Neill, who was carted to the locker room and ruled out for the game. 

And then there was the salt in the wound moment when cornerback Jaire Alexander broke up a pass to Justin Jefferson and then did the "Griddy" dance, which has been popularized by Jefferson. 

Jefferson killed the Packers with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1, though Alexander this week called that performance "a fluke" The rivalry between the Vikings and Packers is already great, and now there's a player rivalry that could last for years to come. 

