Watch: O'Connell's locker room speech after Vikings beat Jets

Kevin O'Connell is getting more practice doing victory speeches than anyone thought he would in his first year as head coach of the Minnesota Vikings. He's up to 10 after Minnesota's 27-22 win over the Jets on Sunday. Here's how he addressed the team in the locker room (video below).

"By no means was that our best day. But I'll tell you what I felt, each and every time adversity hit, I felt you guys come together even closer. You know what that normally entails? Situational football. On the day, our defense held them to 19%, 3-of-16 on third down and 1-of-6 in the red zone," O'Connell said.

"An oh by the way, offensively we knew it was going to be a grind. That's what that side of the ball does. We did not turn the football over, we went 50% on third down and 3-of-3 in the red zone."

O'Connell continued after giving game balls to Dalvin Cook and Camryn Bynum.

"Any time in this league you get to 10 wins – 10 wins, no matter the grind, no matter what it takes, we find a way – any time you get to 10 wins in this league you give it up for yourselves," he said.

"We put in the work, we continue to do what you guys have done all season – come together, prepare and show up with the confidence to go win a football game – we're going to be just fine. I promise you that. I'm so proud of you guys. I love everybody in this room. Let's get back to work this week and go for No. 11."

Kirk Cousins broke down the huddle after O'Connell's speech.

"Tough times don't last, tough people do," Cousins said.

