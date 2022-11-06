Skip to main content
Watch: Vikings defense wins fans with bowling celebration

Watch: Vikings defense wins fans with bowling celebration

The Vikings defense had quite the routine.
When Harrison Smith came up with a huge interception in the 4th quarter, the Vikings defense had a routine in place.

After Smith brought the ball into the redzone for what would ultimately lead to a Dalvin Cook touchdown that would tie the game 17-17, his fellow defenders lined up in the endzone.

Lined up, that is, like bowling pins, with Harrison Smith assuming the Pete Weber role as he "bowled" the football towards the pins.

Prizes go to Jordan Hicks, who bobbled and circled before eventually dropping with dramatic flair.

On an afternoon of "you like that?", the Vikings D brought a little bit of "Who do you think you are? I am!"

