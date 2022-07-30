Skip to main content
Watch: Vikings surprise Jared Allen with Ring of Honor news

The Vikings informed Allen of the honor after Friday's practice.
Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings announced that Jared Allen will be inducted into the team's Ring of Honor on Friday, but they found a unique way to surprise the former defensive end after their practice at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Allen gave a speech to the team as a guest of Kevin O'Connell, but despite his trademark mullet, the Vikings' new head coach wasn't sure his team was aware of Allen's greatness.

O'Connell pointed to the video board, which played a highlight package before showing the news that Allen was going into the Ring of Honor. After looking around, Allen started laughing and lamented the fact he didn't bring his own guests.

"I would have brought the wife and kids!" Allen lamented. "Come on, Zygi!"

Allen was then greeted by Vikings owners Mark and Zygi Wilf, who thanked him for his contributions to the team.

The 40-year-old spent six years with the Vikings, ranking sixth in franchise history 85.5 sacks. The team will honor Allen on Oct. 30 when the Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals.

