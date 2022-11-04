Watch: Kevin O'Connell genuinely shocked by Kirk Cousins' rushing TD

You weren't alone in wondering "what just happened?" when Kirk Cousins busted out a 17-yard touchdown to cap off a 13-play drive that started Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals.

The touchdown run even caught head coach Kevin O'Connell off guard. In a video released on the Vikings website O'Connell was picked up asking "What the f--- was that?" after the scramble.

Not usually known for being a scrambling quarterback, Kirk's touchdown run on Sunday was already his second of the season ,marking his highest total in his Vikings career. Kirk totaled 13 rushing touchdowns in his final three seasons in Washington, six of which were from three yards or shorter.

Kirk is only 124 yards away from breaking 1,000 career yards rushing. If he were to break that mark this season, it would mark his highest rushing yardage in a single season. Three of Kirk's top four rushing seasons have come as a Viking.

The 17-yard run on Sunday was his longest of the season so far but it's not the longest of his career. Kirk's longest run of his career came last year also against the Cardinals when he pulled it down and scrambled for 29 yards in the second quarter of a 2021 Week 2 loss in Arizona.

Next up for Minnesota is a weekend trip to Kirk's old stomping grounds when the Vikings visit Commanders on Sunday at noon.